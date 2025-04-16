Naan Mudhalvan scheme expands with over 100 new courses this year

CHENNAI: The number of courses for engineering, arts and science, and polytechnic students under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme has increased this year owing to the current industry gaps.

Naan Mudhalvan, which was launched in 2022-2023, is the flagship Initiative by the DMK government that promotes skill development in the State by providing equal opportunities to all students.

This platform aims to provide dynamic information for college students on courses and relevant information about industry-specific skill offerings.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that in 2022-2023, the number of courses under the scheme for engineering students was just 28, which includes digital marketing, electric vehicle, industry 4.0, machine learning with application to object recognition, robotic process automation development and transportation infrastructure at airports, metros and seaport.

“In 2023-2024, the number of courses under the scheme for engineering students was increased to 64 with introduction of some new courses including English language communication, graphic design, employability skills, oracle cloud architecture and cyber security,” he said adding, “in 2024-2025, the number was increased to 133 with latest skill requirement courses including ChatGpt, software testing and automation, mobile application development and sensor interfacing skills”.

The official said similarly, there were only 28 courses for arts and science students under the scheme in 2022-2023. “However it was increased to 64 in 2023-2024 with trendy courses including agribusiness management, organic food production techniques, business process management (tech support) and tourist and travel guide,” he said and pointed out that in 2024-2025, the number of courses for the same was increased to 136, which includes port logistics, social media content creation, aerial surveying and mapping techniques and income tax and GST.

“Likewise, for polytechnic students, the number of courses were increased from 15 in 2023-2024 to more than 100 in 2024-2025,” the official said adding “the new courses also include mechanic electric vehicle, building information modelling, industrial robotics and digital manufacturing technician, internet of things and its applications, manufacturing process control and automation and mobile app development”.

He also said that the students in the Industrial Training Institute were taught basic English for employability under the scheme.