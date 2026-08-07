Myopic Agriculture Budget fails to honour poll promises: Association

Murugasamy welcomed the proposals to establish a natural farming college in Kumbakonam in the name of Nammalvar, introduce carbon trading and set up an agricultural business guidance centre. However, he said the Rs 12-crore allocation for natural farming was inadequate and criticised the decision to implement the market intervention scheme for mango farmers only next year.

He also faulted the continuation of subsidy-based schemes instead of directly transferring the promised farmers' entitlement payment into bank accounts and urged the government to lift the ban on tapping, selling and consuming toddy to improve the livelihoods of coconut and palmyra farmers and traditional tree climbers.

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam general secretary PS Masilamani alleged that the Budget contradicted the Chief Minister's election promises and ignored demands raised by farmers during the State-level interaction meeting in Chennai.