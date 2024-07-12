Mutharasan urges central govt to take immediate cognizance of attacks by Sri Lankan Navy on TN fishermen

CHENNAI: The centre has to take immediate cognizance of the attacks by the Sri Lankan Navy on fishermen from Tamil Nadu, said Communist party of India state secretary R Mutharasan.

In a statement on Friday, he condemned the repeated attacks and asked the government to intervene and protect the interests of the TN fishermen.

The statement said that fishermen from Pudukkottai , Kottaipattinam and Jagathapattinm left for the sea on July 9 in 176 boats.

When they finished fishing and were returning home on Thursday, their boats were intercepted near Neduntheevu by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly trespassing on Lankan waters and 13 fishermen who were arrested were taken to a camp in Kangesan.

More than 26 TN fishermen were arrested by the Lankan navy over the past 26 days and 13 of their boats and fishing accessories were seized.

"The central government should intervene and protect the livelihood of these fishermen. The fishermen who were arrested should be released and their licenses should be protected," said Mutharasan.

He also demanded that the government should ensure that all the seized boats should be returned to the fishermen and the central government along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should work towards it.