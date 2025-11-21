Mushroom remark not at Vijay: Premalatha Vijayakant

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Friday asserted that the party's 'Makkal Urimai Meetpu Maanadu 2.0' in Cuddalore would be decisive.

The conference is aimed at "teaching a lesson to those who forgot gratitude, betrayed trust, and turned their backs on public welfare," she said.

Reiterating her earlier remarks, she said, "We will teach a fitting lesson to those who were ungrateful, treacherous, and indifferent to people's welfare. No one can rise to prominence overnight. Those who sprout like mushrooms after a rain cannot endure. The DMDK is a banyan tree planted by Captain (Vijayakant)."

Amid speculation that her "mushroom" remark was directed at actor-politician Vijay, Premalatha later issued a clarification. "I did not refer to Vijay as 'a mushroom that sprouted overnight'. Vijay is like a child of our household. We have never opposed him. Just as he excelled in cinema, he should succeed in politics too," she said.

In a letter to party functionaries, she said the conference, scheduled to be held at Pasar village on the national highway on January 9, 2026, at 4 pm, was the first major party event being organised after a decade and the first since the demise of party founder Vijayakant. "This historic conference will belong to each one of you. So, I urge every cadre, from district secretaries, union, town, panchayat, area and branch functionaries to women's and cadre wings, to mobilise people from every village and every branch and participate in large numbers," she said.

Premalatha added that the convention would lay the groundwork for the party's preparation for the 2026 Assembly elections, calling it the "foundation for a collective victory". She urged cadres across Tamil Nadu to erect banners and flags in their respective regions and ensure an impressive turnout in Cuddalore