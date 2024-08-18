TN set to get new Chief Secretary as Meena moved to RERA ahead of retirement

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena was appointed as Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) on Sunday.

Shiv Das Meena is a 1989 batch IAS officer from Rajasthan.

He had succeeded V Irai Anbu as the Chief Secretary on June 29, 2023, and was set to retire in October this year.

He was earlier the additional Chief Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and had also held a senior position in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs before his return to the state.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Secretary N Muruganandam is likely to be appointed as the 50th Chief Secretary of the state soon.