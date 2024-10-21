Murugan is an RSS cadre, he never stood for Arunthathiyars’ rights: Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan hit back at Union Minister of State and former BJP state president L Murugan, stating that he is a member of RSS, a right-wing outfit and ideological parent of the BJP and never identified himself as Arunthathiyar community until the saffron party's leadership projected him as one.

The Chidambaram MP asserted that there is no connection between the L Murugan and the Arunthathiyar community in the state.

"Since his early days, he has been affiliated with the RSS. He never identified himself as Arunthathiyar. Even after he entered politics, he continued to operate like an RSS member. It is the BJP and the RSS that tag him as Arunthathiyar," Thiruma told journalists at the Chennai Airport.

The sharp retort from Thiruma came in response to Murugan's remarks that the VCK and its leader were against the interests of the Arunthathiyar community. He claimed the VCK leader has no right to talk of social justice after opposing the sub-categorisation of SCs that benefit communities like Arunthathiyars.

In response to the allegation, Thiruma stated that Murugan has neither stood for the rights of Arunthathiyar nor voiced support for them. “He did not participate in any political movement for the welfare of the community nor shared a dais with the political or democratic forces that fought for the rights of the community,” the VCK chief said.

L Murugan never fought for the reservation of Arunthathiyar, said Thiruma and added that he did not participate in any protest, demonstration, or campaigns for reservation for Arunthathiyars. "He has no connection with the Arunthathiyar community in the state," said the VCK leader.

On fielding candidates for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Thiruma stated that they have entered into an alliance with RJD and fielding candidates in 10 constituencies. In the remaining constituencies in the State, the party's Maharashtra unit would extend its support to the INDIA bloc. "The party will never work to disturb the winning possibilities of the INDIA bloc. We will reconsider fielding our candidates in any of the 10 constituencies if the leaders of the INDIA bloc approach us," he said.