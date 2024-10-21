Proud to be a Sanghi, L Murugan rebuts Thirumavalavan’s 'not Arunthathiyar' remark

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan on Monday said he is proud to be a ‘Sanghi,’ reacting to the abusive term used to refer to people associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Responding to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thirumavalavan's remarks, Murugan said he is proud to be a Sanghi.

Murugan's response comes after the VCK chief Thirumavalavan criticised him as an RSS worker, not a representative from the Arunthathiyar community.

The BJP leader further questioned Thirumavalavan over the Arunthathiyar community's internal reservation, which initially led to the eruption of the war of words.

"Antyodaya means the welfare of the people at the bottom of the pyramid. It is our thinking and principle that these uneducated and poor people are our gods. We have to worship them. It is our social and human dharma. BJP's policy is to make reservations for people from all walks of life. Did VCK leader Thirumavalavan give a chance to the Arunthathiyar community to contest in the elections?" L Murugan questioned.

The Union Minister also dismissed the speculations of Governor RN Ravi’s replacement and said that he is executing his job well.