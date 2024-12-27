Murugan condemns arrest of BJP leaders who staged stir against Anna Univ sexual assault

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, on Thursday, vehemently condemned the arrest of senior BJP leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with other BJP workers, for staging a protest against the heinous sexual assault of a student at Anna University.

In a strongly worded statement, Murugan denounced the Tamil Nadu government's attempts to stifle dissent and demanded immediate action against the perpetrator.

He expressed outrage over the fact that the accused, Gnanasekaran, has a history of criminal cases against him and alleged connections to key leaders and ministers of the ruling DMK party.

"The arrest of Tamil Nadu BJP leaders and workers, who were peacefully protesting against the horrific sexual assault of a student at Anna University, is a blatant attempt to muzzle dissent and intimidate the opposition," Murugan said.

"It is appalling that the Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is more interested in protecting the accused, who has a history of criminal behaviour, than in ensuring justice for the victim, " he alleged.

The Union Minister questioned the Chief Minister's claim that law and order is under control in Tamil Nadu, pointing out that the government's inaction in the face of rising crime against women and children is a clear indication of its failure to maintain law and order.

"The fact that the police leaked the First Information Report (FIR) containing details of the victim student to the public is a serious breach of confidentiality and a condemnable act, " Murugan added.

"The police must take immediate action to protect the victim's identity and ensure that the accused is brought to justice, " he noted.

The Union Minister also demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and urged the police to take swift action against all those involved in the crime.

He also accused the Tamil Nadu government of trying to hide the incident by arresting BJP members and demanded that they reveal the truth to the people.

"The BJP will not be intimidated by such strong-arm tactics and will continue to stand by the victim's family until justice is served, " Murugan asserted.

"We demand that the Tamil Nadu government take immediate action to ensure the safety and security of women and children in the state and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice, " added Murugan.