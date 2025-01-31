Murdered activist Jagaber Ali’s body exhumed as per court order

TIRUCHY: The body of the environmental activist Jagaber Ali, who was murdered for fighting against illegal mining, was exhumed as per the order of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Friday.

Jagaber Ali, who voiced out against illegal mining in the Tirumayam area, was run over by a lorry on January 17, and five persons including the RR crusher owners were arrested.

However, Mariyam, wife of the deceased, approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court suspecting that the autopsy of the body was not conducted properly. Based on the petition, the court on Thursday ordered the exhumation of Ali’s body and the submission of X-ray images of the body before the court.

Tahsildar Ramasamy and CB-CID DSP Elangovan Jennings, on Friday, arrived at Kabastan, the cemetery of the Muslims located at Vengal Konapattu Road, and commenced the process that was supervised by Dr Madhan Kumar and Dr Nedunkilli. The technician Suresh took the X-ray images of the body.

No one was allowed within 200 metres of the spot to maintain confidentiality. The entire process was video recorded as per the court order and the details would be submitted before the court, officials said.

