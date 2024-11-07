Murder of ex-woman inspector in Kancheepuram: CB-CID takes over probe

Begin typing your search...

    Retired woman inspector Kasthuri was murdered on August 18 at her house. MDMK functionary Valayapathi and broker Prabhu were arrested for the murder on August 28 by the police.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Nov 2024 10:01 AM IST
    CB-CID

    CHENNAI: Investigation into the murder of former woman inspector Kasthuri, which was rocked the police department with the allegations of custodial torture, has been handed over to the CB-CID.

    Families of two suspects in the case - Valayapathy and Prabhu who were hospitalised after the alleged custodial torture - had earlier approached the State Human Commission (SHRC) demanding probe into the Human Rights violations by the Kancheepuram police.

    A probe report by SHRC DSP had also confirmed the custodial torture and human rights violations.

    Retired woman inspector Kasthuri was murdered on August 18 at her house. MDMK functionary Valayapathi and broker Prabhu were arrested for the murder on August 28 by the police.

    On September 19, the families approached SHRC alleging custodial torture by police, as the two suspects were being treated in hospitals.

    DSP Sundaresan was directed to probe alleged torture and on September 24, the DSP submitted preliminary report suggesting illegal detention and torture by police.

    Though the police department tried to transfer the DSP from SHRC, the commission's chairman S Manikumar vetoed the transfer and asked the DSP to continue at the SHRC.

    DTNEXT Bureau

