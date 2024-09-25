Suspects in Kancheepuram woman inspector murder tortured in custody, one critical

CHENNAI: Two accused, including a senior MDMK functionary, who were arrested in connection with the murder of a retired woman police inspector in Kancheepuram last month, were allegedly subjected to custodial torture, which has left one of them battling for his life.

The State Human Rights Commission has initiated inquiries into the alleged torture by the Kancheepuram district police based on the kin’s complaint.

In the last week of August, the Kancheepuram police arrested MDMK district secretary E Valayapathi (65) and E Prabhu (52), an electrician, in connection with the murder of retired inspector P Kasthuri (63).

According to the human rights group, Joint Action Against Custodial Torture (JAACT), Valayapathi and Prabhu were detained at a dilapidated police quarters at Nathapettai and beaten up badly by personnel in civvies forcing them to confess to the murder.

"Prabhu is still under critical care since August 28 at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital while Valayapathi who was lodged at Vellore prison fell unconscious after which he was moved to Vellore GH. Both of them were assaulted by policemen with their boots and using plastic pipes and lathis," alleged I Aseer, State coordinator of JAACT.

Police claimed that Kasthuri approached Valayapathi seeking help to sell her house in Kancheepuram. On August 18, as they were discussing the deal at her house, Valayapathi insisted that she should sell her house, worth Rs 2 crore, through him for half the price. It triggered an argument and Valayapathi allegedly assaulted and murdered her.