Murder of activist: Probe reveals stone quarry license expired in 2023

CHENNAI: Investigations into the murder incident of an environmental activist, K Jagaber Ali (58) from Venkalur near Tirumayam in Pudukkottai, have revealed that the license of the concerned stone quarry expired in 2023, according to Thanthi TV.

Pudukkottai police on Monday arrested four persons including the stone quarry owner on charges of murdering the environmental activist by hitting his two-wheeler with a lorry on Friday.

Tirumayam police who conducted an elaborate investigation till Sunday, altered the case of suspicious death into murder, registered a case against five persons and arrested four of them.

Ali, a resident of Venkalur, was killed while returning from the mosque on Friday afternoon.

His wife Mariyam filed a complaint with the local police, suspecting foul play in her husband’s death. She raised suspicion of the possible involvement of granite quarry operators from Thulaiyanur, as her husband had approached the courts and filed complaints regarding illegal quarrying activities in the area.

