EPS slams TN govt over suspected murder of activist

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned the alleged murder of party functionary and environmental activist K Jagaber Ali, who was run over by a lorry on Friday near Tirumayam in Pudukkottai district.

Palaniswami charged that the DMK-run Tamil Nadu government was attempting to cover up the involvement of the mining mafia by arresting the lorry driver and a few others, but not the kingpins.

"Why has this government allowed the mining mafia, which is believed to be behind Ali's murder, to go scot-free? Is it attempting to divert attention from the case by arresting just the lorry driver and a few others," Palaniswami questioned.

He alleged that instead of taking action against the mafia, the authorities had tipped them off regarding complaints. This set a dangerous precedent, the AIADMK chief charged.

Ali, a resident of Venkalur, was killed while returning from the mosque on Friday afternoon. His wife Mariyam filed a complaint with the local police, suspecting foul play in her husband’s death. She raised suspicion of the possible involvement of granite quarry operators from Thulaiyanur, as her husband had approached the courts and filed complaints regarding illegal quarrying activities in the area.