Murasoli key tool of democracy and ideology, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the DMK party organ ‘Murasoli’ would be the weapon of thought on the democratic front for the party workers while celebrating its 83rd anniversary.

Writing to party cadre on the occasion, DMK president Stalin said, “Let us all celebrate Murasoli, the ideological weapon defending the Tamil race, as it enters the 83rd year. Let us read it and share it in large numbers. Let’s live true to the words of Kalaignar, who proclaimed that let Tamil flourish, even if we are to fall.”

Reiterating that Murasoli was the elder most child of late DMK president M Karunanidhi, Stalin recalled how it served as a key tool in delivering ideology to the cadre during the Emergency. Calling it a ‘one man army’ that reflected the truth to the cadre when vicious hate campaign was spread in the society, the CM said that Kalaignar ran Murasoli in a way that became inevitable for people who attempt to study the 80-year history of the state and growth and achievements of the Dravidian movement.

Tracing the history of Murasoli through various key phases of Tamil Nadu’s history, the Chief Minister said that the “Pasarai Page” published daily by the party organ under the initiative of state sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin represents its continuum, as it takes the message to the young writers.

CM writes for fishermen’s release

Meanwhile, Stalin wrote to Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to take decisive action to secure the release and repatriation of all apprehended fishermen and their fishing boats.

He draw the MEA’s attention to the arrest of 35 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district by Lankan Navy.