Murasoli hits back, reminds CPM of consequences for alliance

CHENNAI: Days after CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan questioned Chief Minister MK Stalin about the supposed undeclared emergency in the state that allegedly denied permission for protests by opposition parties, DMK mouthpiece, Murasoli, responded sharply by suggesting that his speeches and interviews were attempts to gain attention without considering the potential consequences for the alliance. To which CPM state secretary P Shanmugam retorted that CPM enjoys the support of people with or without the alliance with DMK.

"Unfortunately, a comrade with many years of experience does not realise that such statements can jeopardise the alliance. Balakrishnan did not impart any wisdom at the Villupuram rally,” stated the front-page Sunday article of Murasoli.

At his party's rally to mark the 24th state conference in Villupuram, Balakrishnan questioned the police's refusal to grant permission for protests and demonstrations.

Denying Balakrishnan's claim that permissions for protests were being denied, it referenced his article from December 28 in his party's mouthpiece, Theekkathir, which listed various protests organised by the Left party. "If the Marxist party held these protests in Tamil Nadu, which Chief Minister authorised them? Could a party manage to hold so many protests during a declared Emergency?" Murasoli asked.

Newly elected CPM state secretary P Shanmugam clarified that Balakrishnan's condemnation of the denial of permission for rallies and protests came after the Villupuram police denied permission to hold procession by red volunteers.

He dismissed Murasoli's claim that Balakrishnan's statement got attention due to the alliance with the DMK. "To state that we get attention due to them (DMK) is not right. CPM enjoys the support of the people due to its uncompromising fight for the people's issues,” he said.

"Balakrishnan addressed a rally attended by thousands of people. Is he so unaware of what an emergency is? Why does he go out to the streets in Villupuram to ask such questions when he could easily contact the Chief Minister?" the article questioned.

The DMK organ emphasised that there were no restrictions on holding protests, stating that they acted as allies. "There is neither coalition morality nor political integrity in claiming that permission was denied after staging a protest, " it said. It also wondered why Balakrishnan was advocating for those (AIADMK and BJP) attempting to create confusion regarding protests over the sexual assault of a female student, thereby suggesting an impression that the state was unsafe for female students.

"The attention given to Balakrishnan's comments does not reflect the validity of those allegations; it is simply the recognition he receives from being a part of the (DMK) alliance, " Murasoli remarked.