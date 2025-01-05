DMK’s Murasoli hits back at CPM for ‘stoking conspiracy’ against DMK government

CHENNAI: Left bristling after the CPM Tamil Nadu leadership’s criticism against the DMK’s government, the ruling party has fielded its media arm, Murasoli newspaper, to hit back at the Left party.

In a sharp attack in its editorial, Murasoli accused the CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan of inciting a conspiracy against the DMK government. This came in response to Balakrishnan's recent comments during the party’s State conference in Villupuram that an emergency like situation was prevailing in Tamil Nadu.

"K Balakrishnan’s speech in Villupuram is not in line with the principles of alliance camaraderie," the editorial said, accusing him of attempting to disrupt the political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu. His remarks have the potential to stoke confusion and unrest in Tamil Nadu, it said.

“Has there been any protest or public demonstration against the government in Tamil Nadu? Why is Balakrishnan trying to create confusion by speaking in such a manner,” asked the Murasoli editorial, which also questioned the intent behind Balakrishnan’s comments.

The party organ also asked why the CPM leader was acting as an advocate for those who allege that women were unsafe in Tamil Nadu, especially when the DMK government has made several strides in improving security and welfare.

Balakrishnan's statements against the DMK government generated considerable debate, with DMK loyalists alleging that they were politically motivated, designed to undermine the State government’s efforts.

The development has added fuel to the growing tension between the DMK and the CPM, with both sides trading accusations of stirring political unrest.

This is the latest skirmish between the partners of INDIA bloc, which the DMK is leading in Tamil Nadu. Unlike VCK leaders, who have been blowing hot and cold for the past couple of months, the CPM is more direct in its criticism. It even adopted resolutions at the State conference in Villupuram on Saturday questioning the government's decisions on crucial public issues, leaving the DMK leadership red-faced.

Both the CPM and CPI are unhappy with the government and the State police for arresting the Left workers during a recent stir against Samsung for not allowing them to form a trade union. Recently, the CPM also expressed its displeasure over the non-settlement of the dues of transport corporation employees.