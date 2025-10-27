Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Oct 2025 8:15 AM IST
    Multipurpose shelter to come up in Thoothukudi
    MADURAI: A Multipurpose evacuation shelter cum Government model school is set to come up in Thoothukudi at an estimated cost of Rs 10.15 crore through the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

    Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Thoothukudi MP on Sunday performed bhoomi pooja to kick start the infrastructural development project under the aegis of the State Disaster Response Fund.

    Kanimozhi said the multipurpose evacuation shelter would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to accommodate over a thousand people at times of emergency. The facility is coming up on a 20,000 square feet area on the premises of Government Industrial Training Institute at Sorispuram under Ayyanadaippu panchayat.

    C Shunmugaiah, Ottapidaram MLA, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Collector K Elambahavath and other officials were present.

    ThoothukudiRural DevelopmentState Disaster Response FundThoothukudi MP Kanimozhi
    DTNEXT Bureau

