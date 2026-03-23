MSP, incentive to be decisive factors for Delta farmers in polls

TIRUCHY: Expressing intense dissatisfaction over Tamil Nadu farmers receiving the least Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy in the country and the lowest State incentive, the Cauvery Delta farmers have stated that increasing the MSP, a long-pending promise of almost all political parties in the State, will be a critical factor in their voting decisions for the upcoming Assembly elections.
According to the farmer leaders from the region, in 2009, during the then UPA government, when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, the farmers from Tamil Nadu staged a protest by spilling paddy grains near the parliament premises, demanding profitable pricing and a decent MSP for paddy. And the BJP, which was the opposition party, stood with Tamil Nadu farmers, with the Leader of Opposition, late LK Advani, leaders like late Sushma Swaraj and Rajnath Singh speaking in solidarity with the farmers and their protest. However, when the NDA formed the government in 2014, the BJP not only overlooked the MSP demand but also attempted to curb the incentives provided along with the MSP by state governments.
“Chhattisgarh and Odisha provide Rs 3,100 including the state incentive of Rs 730 per quintal and Kerala gives Rs 631 incentive but Tamil Nadu which is one of the least paying incentive states has been providing Rs 156 for fine variety and Rs 131 for common variety and thus, the farmer from Tamil Nadu get Rs 2,545 per quintal of fine variety paddy and Rs 2,500 per quintal of common variety paddy. This is inadequate, and we will continue to raise this issue with all State political parties and urge the government to provide MSP on par with Chhattisgarh and Odisha so that the farmers can compensate the production cost," said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalanathan, the secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.
Had DMK fulfilled the promise of MSP of Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy immediately after coming to power in 2021, it could have been revised to Rs 3,300 per quintal now
- PR Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers' Association
He also said that the states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal governments provide between Rs 10,000 and 15,000 per acre as annual productivity subsidy along with the actual MSP. “We have long been fighting for this subsidy and put forth a proposal before all the political parties to include this in their respective election manifesto," Vimalnathan noted.
He said that the farmers would appeal to all political parties to ensure the MSP is provided as per the recommendation of MS Swaminathan, which directs that the MSP should be at least 50 per cent more than the comprehensive cost of production to ensure the farmers receive 1.5 times the return for their products. “Almost all the parties in the State talk about this recommended MSP only during the election campaigns, but later, they forget it," he charged.
PR Pandian, the president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers' Association, pointed out that DMK, during its 2021 election campaign, promised farmers an MSP of Rs 2,500 per quintal. “Had they fulfilled the promises immediately after coming to power in 2021, the MSP could have been revised to Rs 3,300 per quintal of paddy now," Pandian said.
Pandian charged that the Tamil Nadu government had almost lost its rights on the Cauvery and Mullaiperiyar as it failed to initiate a legal approach. “We have already urged all the political parties to take a serious note of the Cauvery and Mullaiperiyar issue. We will continue to raise this during the election time," he said. He also stressed that the Cauvery is not only an irrigation source but also a drinking water source for the State, and let the political parties bear this in mind.
Meanwhile, P Ayyakannu, the state president of Desiya Thennidhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, demanded a proper water storage facility in the State and appealed to the parties to ensure adequate check dams are constructed across the Cauvery and Kollidam so that the waste water flowing into the sea would be minimised. He also appealed to the political parties to make a written promise of a loan waiver from all banks and a pension for all farmers over 60 years old.
Increased MSP and incentives for paddy and sugarcane
Prevent Electricity Amendment bill that restricts free power supply to farmers
Introduction of a productivity subsidy to all crops
Crop Insurance Scheme regularisation
Rs 25 lakh compensation to farmers who die in natural calamities, wild animal attacks, and venomous creature bites
Rs 20 lakh solatium to farmers who are permanently disabled due to accidents
Constructive legal initiation against Mekedatu dam construction by Karnataka
Check dams or barrages across the Cauvery and Kollidam
Prevent establishment of industries in the Delta region
Museum for organic farming scientist G Nammalvar near Kallanai