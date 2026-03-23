MSP, incentive to be decisive factors for Delta farmers in polls

According to the farmer leaders from the region, in 2009, during the then UPA government, when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, the farmers from Tamil Nadu staged a protest by spilling paddy grains near the parliament premises, demanding profitable pricing and a decent MSP for paddy. And the BJP, which was the opposition party, stood with Tamil Nadu farmers, with the Leader of Opposition, late LK Advani, leaders like late Sushma Swaraj and Rajnath Singh speaking in solidarity with the farmers and their protest. However, when the NDA formed the government in 2014, the BJP not only overlooked the MSP demand but also attempted to curb the incentives provided along with the MSP by state governments.

“Chhattisgarh and Odisha provide Rs 3,100 including the state incentive of Rs 730 per quintal and Kerala gives Rs 631 incentive but Tamil Nadu which is one of the least paying incentive states has been providing Rs 156 for fine variety and Rs 131 for common variety and thus, the farmer from Tamil Nadu get Rs 2,545 per quintal of fine variety paddy and Rs 2,500 per quintal of common variety paddy. This is inadequate, and we will continue to raise this issue with all State political parties and urge the government to provide MSP on par with Chhattisgarh and Odisha so that the farmers can compensate the production cost," said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalanathan, the secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.