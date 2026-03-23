Farmers plan to sensitise voters on broken promises of DMK, AIADMK alliances

The farmers in unison pointed out that the DMK, during its 2021 election campaign, had made over 500 poll promises, with several focusing on the farmers' welfare, including an MSP of Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy and Rs 4,000 per tonne of sugarcane, and 1,000 check dams across the State, once they form government, but nothing has materialised to date.

Similarly, the DMK promised pending dues for sugarcane farmers from the sugar mills, but that too was not fulfilled, with a group of farmers protesting for a long time. “DMK promised to constitute the Agriculture Development Council with the representation of farmers while fixing MSP for the crops, but no action has been taken yet," said PR Pandian, the president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association.