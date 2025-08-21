MPs from State must show love for Tamils: H Raja

TIRUCHY: BJP senior leader H Raja said here on Wednesday that all the 57 members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu should support the NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan and prove their affinity to Tamil and Tamilians.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Raja said that the DMK has a track record of never supporting candidates from Tamil Nadu. DMK even opposed Dr APJ Abdul Kalam when he was contesting for the President's post, he said.

"They (DMK) always speak about Tamil, Tamilians and Tamil Nadu, but they will never practice in reality. They never have a genuine affection towards Tamils,” H Raja said.