MP Subbarayan urges solution for Tirupur's garbage problem

COIMBATORE: Tirupur MP and CPI leader K Subbarayan on Thursday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to resolve the ongoing garbage issue by implementing a proper waste management plan in Tirupur.

He raised the issue of hygiene due to the piling up of garbage on streets and in public places.

"Lack of a proper waste management plan has led to dumping in open areas, thereby causing an increase in the stray dog menace. The accumulated garbage dump also remains uncleared by the corporation and raises an unbearable stench," he said.

The issue of garbage disposal became more profound after residents opposed the dumping of garbage in abandoned quarries. People of several villages objected to dumping garbage in quarries as it causes pollution of the soil, groundwater table, and air.

Following a series of protests, the corporation stopped dumping garbage in quarries, leaving it without an alternative place to dump garbage. Police faced flak recently for forcibly dispersing villagers of Ichipatti after they prevented garbage-laden lorries from entering their neighbourhood to dump garbage in a quarry.

The MP claimed that people are upset with the corporation and the state government for not undertaking proper solid waste management measures in the district.

"Considering the urgency of the issue, the government should appoint an expert committee to study and find a permanent solution to resolve the garbage dumping issue," Subbarayan said.