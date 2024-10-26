MP Ravikumar seeks govt intervention into Periyar University matter

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the approach of Periyar University’s administration for seeking an explanation from a professor for writing books without obtaining prior permission, General Secretary of VCK and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar sought the intervention of the State Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan regarding the issue.

He also urged the minister to announce an incentive of Rs 25,000 to professors of government education institutions to write books and research articles. “It was shocking to learn that Periyar University administration had issued a show cause notice to Prof Subramani, seeking an explanation for writing books without getting permission from it,” Ravikumar said in his petition to the minister.

If such rules prevail in the University, the authorities should scrap them immediately, he urged. He also said that the printing and stationery departments in several universities are not functioning up to the mark. “The State stands at the forefront in the arena of higher education and it should entice the interest of faculty to write more research papers.”