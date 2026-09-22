MP Kanimozhi urges strict action against all involved in Veeramani case

CHENNAI: Amid criticism of the DMK’s handling of the POCSO case involving GEM Granites founder R Veeramani, party deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Tuesday (September 22) said all those involved in crimes against children, irrespective of their status, must face strict legal action.
“People regarded as respected members of society being involved in such cruel acts against children is shocking. It is deeply concerning that such offences are alleged to have continued since the 1990s and that those involved could have continued for so long in an environment that enabled such crimes,” she said in a social media post.
“Whoever is involved in this heinous crime, irrespective of their position or status, must be severely punished in accordance with the law,” Kanimozhi said.
She said justice should extend beyond the children allegedly affected and ensure that no child is subjected to similar abuse in the future.
“This is not justice that should be secured only for the children affected now. We must ensure a safe social environment so that no child is subjected to such cruelty in the future,” she said.
The DMK leader also stressed that those who aided the alleged offences should face the law.
“Not only those who committed the wrongdoing, but also those who aided or abetted it, must be brought before the law,” added Kanimozhi.