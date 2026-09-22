MP Kanimozhi urges strict action against all involved in Veeramani case

“People regarded as respected members of society being involved in such cruel acts against children is shocking. It is deeply concerning that such offences are alleged to have continued since the 1990s and that those involved could have continued for so long in an environment that enabled such crimes,” she said in a social media post.

“Whoever is involved in this heinous crime, irrespective of their position or status, must be severely punished in accordance with the law,” Kanimozhi said.