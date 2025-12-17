MP Kanimozhi to head DMK committee to prepare election manifesto

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has constituted a committee to prepare its election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections. The committee will be headed by MP and party Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan said that Cabinet Ministers Govi Chezhiaan, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, and TRB Rajaa have been appointed as members of the committee. They are also in charge of various wings of the party.

Former MPs TKS Elangovan and MM Abdullah; MLAs Ezhilan Naganathan and Thamizhachi Thangapandian; former MLA Constantine Ravindran; Environment Wing Secretary Karthikeya Sivasenathipathi; retired IAS officer G Santhanam; and Dream Tamil Nadu convenor Suresh Sambandam are among the other members of the committee.

The committee will hold consultations with various welfare associations, including those representing farmers, traders, and residents, to gather inputs for the preparation of the election manifesto.