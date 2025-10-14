Mother throws 2 kids into well, ends life in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: A frustrated mother threw her two children into a well at Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli and killed them before ending her life.

The incident occurred early Monday when Muthulakshmi (27), who also jumped into the well, of Paruthikulam took her two children identified as Muthamizh (4) and Susiladevi (3), telling her mother that she was going to attend nature’s call.

But since Muthulakshmi did not return home, her relatives went in search. But much to their shock, bodies of the two children were found floating in the well. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Gangaikondan recovered the bodies and later retrieved the body of Muthulakshmi.

Muthulakshmi was married to Muthiah (38), an auto driver, five years ago and family dispute was said to be the cause behind this incident. Based on a complaint, Gangaikondan police have filed a case, sources said.