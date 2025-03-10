Mother, son killed as lorry runs over two-wheeler in Erode

CHENNAI: In another mishap, a 23-year-old youth and his mother, who was riding a two-wheeler, were killed after a lorry ran over them in Erode on Sunday.

Police said R Ramesh (23) from Sathyamangalam, who was working in a private sugar mill and his mother Unnammal (60) were bound to Punjai Puliampatti on a two-wheeler to attend a function at their relative’s place when a lorry from the opposite direction ran over them. They both succumbed to injuries on the spot.

The Punjai Puliampatti police have sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at Sathyamangalam Government Hospital. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.