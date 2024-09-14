Mother, son assaulted for asking to return loan amount in Tiruvallur 

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old woman from Perumpakkam colony of Tiruvallur and her son were allegedly assaulted by four people after they asked them to return the money that she had lent.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the woman, Rajini, had lent money to Sathyaraj alias Sathya from the same colony.

When she asked him to return the money for her son Anbu Selvan's education expenses, a verbal altercation broke out between them.

The report said Sathya, his wife Sarumathi, and Saranya and Poongodi allegedly assaulted Rajini and her son.

They broke the windowpanes of Rajini's house with an iron rod and threatened to kill both of them.

Later, Rajini lodged a complaint at the Tiruvallur town police station, and an investigation is under way.