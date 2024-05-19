Mother of baby daughter rescued from sun shade dies by suicide in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The mother of an infant who was recently rescued by neighbours after getting stuck on the edge of an apartment sunshade took her own life on Saturday in Coimbatore.



Ramya, 33, wife of Venkatesh, an IT employee, died by suicide at her parents’ house in Karamadai on Saturday when she was alone. After preliminary inquiries, police suspect the woman to have been under depression following the incident pertaining to her child.

However, a detailed investigation is on to ascertain the motives behind her death by suicide.



Ramya and Venkatesh who lived on the fourth floor of an apartment complex in Thirumullaivoyal, Chennai, have two children, a four-year-old boy and a seven-month-old girl. On April 28, Ramya was playing with her infant daughter in the balcony of her flat, when the baby slipped from her hands and landed on a temporary sun shade below.



In a dramatic rescue operation, residents of the neighbourhood held a bed sheet below while a man managed to grab the infant from the sun shade and bring her down safely. Following this incident, Venkatesh and Ramya shifted to her parents' house in Karamadai in Coimbatore.



On receiving information of Ramya's death by suicide, Karamadai police rushed to the spot and sent her body for a post mortem examination at the Mettupalayam Government Hospital. An investigation is underway.