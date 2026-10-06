Mother delivers baby in ambulance in Pudukkottai

According to the officials, Nivanidha, a resident of Chetty Veedhi near Karambakudi in Pudukkottai, developed labour pain on Monday night, and soon, her husband contacted 108 ambulances, which came to the spot and took Nivanidha to the GH.

However, when they were nearing Thriuvalankulam, her pain intensified, and soon the emergency medical assistant Muthukumar and the ambulance driver Balamurugan acted swiftly and readied the ambulance for the delivery.