Mother delivers baby in ambulance in Pudukkottai

TIRUCHY: A 24-year-old mother delivered a baby girl in the 108 ambulance while she was being rushed to the GH in Pudukkottai in the late hours.
According to the officials, Nivanidha, a resident of Chetty Veedhi near Karambakudi in Pudukkottai, developed labour pain on Monday night, and soon, her husband contacted 108 ambulances, which came to the spot and took Nivanidha to the GH.
However, when they were nearing Thriuvalankulam, her pain intensified, and soon the emergency medical assistant Muthukumar and the ambulance driver Balamurugan acted swiftly and readied the ambulance for the delivery.
With support from the medical staff, Nivanidha delivered a baby girl weighing 2.8 kg, and the mother and the baby were later rushed to the Raniyar Government Reproductive and Child Health Hospital, Pudukkottai, where the mother and the baby were admitted for post-delivery treatment.
The officials, the family members and the public lauded the ambulance staff.