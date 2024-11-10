Most computer engineering grads in Tamil Nadu not job ready: Experts

CHENNAI: While universities and engineering colleges lament over the number of vacant seats left-over each year, aspirants who pursue engineering seem to prefer courses that are all related to computer science and Information Technology (IT) – most specifically AT, data learning and machine learning.

For the first time, out of the 1.15 lakh graduates from Anna University and its more than 400 affiliated engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu, the number of students who have pursued computer science and its related subjects has crossed 50% this year.

However, here’s a sobering fact – most of these graduates, especially those from the districts and rural areas, are unable to find the right jobs. Academicians attribute this to the lack of proper guidance such as communication skills and soft skills from their respective colleges to students. Several HR professionals in software companies complain that even candidates with high marks lack skills to face interviews.

At present, only a few institutions in Tamil Nadu, including Anna University, have a concrete programme in making students job-ready such as inviting various companies for placement drives, and also grooming students to face interviews and writing tests conducted by the organisation effectively.

Existing issues

According to the India Employment Report 2024 developed by the Institute for Human Development in the IT and tech industry, 80% of employers cited skills deficit as a problem among engineering students.

Paradoxically, along with the low uptake of skills training, the problem of the supply-demand gap and the mismatches in training persist. These are likely to grow in sectors where there is an increased demand for skills due to technological change, revealed the report.

Despite the plethora of recent changes, the present system of education, training and skills development is still not sufficiently equipped and responsive to the pattern of demand for various kinds of skills needed in today’s globalised market and technology-induced growth of the economy. The supply-demand mismatch in skills is not only due to the difference between the skills acquired by the educated labour force and what employers are asking for but also because of the poor quality of education, training and skilling of workers.

The TN Employment Exchange report also said that over 2.19 lakh engineering graduates in the State were still in the wait-list to get State government jobs this year (as on August 31). “Even in urban areas, many do not have proper communication skills. Some could not introduce themselves properly during the interview. So, they are rejected in the first stage itself,” said M Preethi, a HR consultant in the city. “Most clients in the IT field are from abroad; so having excellent communication skills is mandatory. We also prefer students who have graduated from a reputed engineering college.”

S Manish Kumar, counsellor from a private employment exchange here, pointed out that many job seekers in the IT field do not know how to prepare a resume as per requirements. “They prepare it through experts or via google search. As per the industry requirements, the bio-data should be simple. Freshers should prepare well for interviews before they approach any company for a job,” he stated.

What has to be done

A senior professor from Anna University said that all engineering colleges should have a full-time placement officer to train students to face interviews.

“Also, a placement officer with the help of industrial relations should prepare detailed aptitude questions and possible interview questions to train them,” he added. “Colleges should also ensure contact details of the placement officer is mentioned in all department brochures to have single-point contact. They should instruct students to visit the company website before attending the pre-placement talks to get a clear idea. They must give pointers to students on how to dress for a job interview – as in, avoid wearing jeans, T-shirts and half sleeves.”

Former Anna University vice chancellor E Balagurusamy said that colleges should also identify students with poor communication and soft skills. “There should be separate classes for final year students to make them industry-ready. Similarly, leadership qualities should also be imparted to students so that they know to work as a team in organisations,” he explained.

State govt’s initiative

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation has empanelled around 27 HR consultancies and third-party aggregators as mobilisation-cum-placement partners across the State.

“These partners are responsible for identifying unemployed skilled and unskilled candidates in Tamil Nadu. They will mobilise these candidates, equip them with the necessary aptitude and basic knowledge related to the required job roles, and place them in the recruiting companies, who are the real employers, to fill existing vacancies. So far, 6,133 candidates have been placed under this initiative, with major placements provided in leading companies like Capgemini, Flextronics, ZF Rane, Foxconn, Salcomp, Bharath FIH, Pegatron, OLA Electric, Apollo Tyres, Wheels India and Hwashin India Automotive,” he elaborated.