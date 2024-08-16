MoS Shobha Karandlaje objects to draft of apology prepared by Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: Since the Member of Lok Sabha and Union minister (MOS) Shobha Karandlaje objected to the contents of the draft apology statement of the State government, the Madras High Court adjourned the criminal complaint quash case related to her objectionable remarks against Tamils connecting with Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the petition moved by Shobha seeking to quash the criminal complaint registered by Madurai Cyber Crime police for her objectionable remark.

The counsel representing the Union minister submitted that his client expressed reservations towards the contents of the draft apology statement prepared by the Tamil Nadu Government.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman on behalf of the State wondered what is the reservation to tender apology for her objectionable remarks.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that his client was already clarified about her statements even before the registration of the criminal case.

After the submissions the bench posted the matter to August 23 to hear the case on merits.

It was reported that following the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast at Bengaluru, the Union minister has made objectionable remark about Tamils connecting with the blast.

On March 20, 2024, the Madurai Cyber Crime registered a case against Shobha under sections 153, 153A, 505 (1) (b) and 505 (2) of IPC for creating enmity and hatred between two communities.

Aggrieved by this, the Union minister moved a petition in the High Court seeking to quash the criminal case.

The State submitted that if Shobha agrees to hold a press conference tendering an apology for her remark the criminal complaint can be quashed.