Criminal case against Union minister Shobha Karandlaje can be quashed if apology tendered, says TN govt

CHENNAI: The State government submitted before the Madras High Court that if the Member of Lok Sabha and Union minister (MOS) Shobha Karandlaje, agree to tender apology for her remarks against Tamils connecting with Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast, the pending case against her can be quashed.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the petition moved by the Union minister seeking to quash the criminal case registered against her by the Madurai Cybercrime police.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman on behalf of the State submitted a draft apology letter and sought the Court to direct the petitioner to convene a press meeting to tender apology for her objectionable remarks.

AG also submitted that if the petitioner agreed to tender apology then her petition seeking to quash the criminal case can be allowed.

The counsel for the petitioner sought time to get instructions from his client regarding the apology.

After the submission the judge observed that since the petitioner's remarks sent wrong message to the society and it should be cleared.

The judge asked the counsel to put across the draft apology to the petitioner and get her instructions, if she is agree to tender apology.

The matter was posted to August 16 for further submission.