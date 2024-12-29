MoS L Murugan demands CBI probe into Anna University sexual assault case

CHENNAI: Expressing grave concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, 2, on Sunday urged the State government to transfer the Anna University sexual assault case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough and impartial investigation.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Koyambedu, after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 117th Mann Ki Baat programme with BJP functionaries, Murugan emphasised that the culprit must confess to the crime, irrespective of their political affiliations.

He stressed that the case should be treated as a special instance, warranting a meticulous investigation, rather than being handled as a routine matter.

"The perpetrator of this heinous crime must be held accountable, regardless of their association with any political party, including the DMK," Murugan asserted.

"The State government must ensure that justice is served, and the culprit is brought to book. If necessary, the case should be handed over to the CBI for a fair and transparent probe," he noted.

The Union Minister also launched a scathing attack on the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, stating that the state has become a haven for criminals.

"There is a complete breakdown of law and order in Tamil Nadu. The state government has failed to maintain even a semblance of order, and the people are living in fear, " Murugan alleged.

The BJP MP further questioned the DMK's links to the accused, citing evidence released by the BJP state president.

"It is imperative that the DMK comes clean on its association with the culprit. The people of Tamil Nadu deserve to know the truth, " he added.

In a veiled attack on Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thirumavalavan, Murugan suggested that the latter's protests over the Ambedkar issue would carry more weight if he were to demand justice for the Anna University student instead.

"We are the ones who have honoured Ambedkar with the Bharat Ratna and built memorials in his honour. It would be more meaningful if Thirumavalavan were to focus on seeking justice for the victim, " Murugan remarked.

