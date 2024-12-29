Appoint V-C immediately to resolve issues, demands Anna University Teachers Association

CHENNAI: Even as Governor RN Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of State-run universities, held a review meeting at Anna University in the backdrop of the sexual assault of a student, the Anna University Teachers Association (AUTA) said the delay in appointing vice-chancellor was seriously affecting the routine activities of the university.

The institution, the most prestigious State-run technical university in Tamil Nadu, has not had a V-C for long because of the tug-of-war between the Governor and State government.

"Delay in appointing the senior-most professor as officiating V-C is seriously affecting the day-to-day activities and morale of the university," AUTA president I Arul Aram said in a statement.

On the sexual assault case inside the university campus, he said such acts were not only a grave violation of individual dignity and human rights but also severely undermined the reputation of the university.

The association would stand in solidarity with the survivor and reiterate its commitment to ensure justice through legal and institutional mechanisms, Arul Aram said. "We salute the courage of the student for having filed a police complaint," the statement added.

He said that the AUTA advocated for clearing the campus of unwanted vegetation regularly, removing the debris spread across due to perennial construction activities (despite the funds crunch), and ensuring that all lamp posts, including the solar-powered ones, are functional at night.

The whole campus should come under CCTV surveillance, entry through multiple gates should be restricted, patrolling by security staff round the clock, and preventing entry of outsiders' vehicles were some of the steps that it should take, and morning walkers should be told to avail paid passes, he said.

"We also call upon students and teachers to unite in fostering an environment of respect, decent public behaviour, and ensure safety and security of every individual,” the association said.