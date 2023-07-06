MoS expresses concern over snail-paced implementation of health schemes

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday said that the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Pravin Pawar expressed her concern about the slow pace of implementation of the Centre's health schemes in the state.

However, the official communication issued by the Raj Bhavan did not mention the MoS expressing her concerns to the Governor.