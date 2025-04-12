More parties might join DMK alliance, says Minister Regupathy

TIRUCHY: The DMK alliance is already intact and in due course of time, more political parties might join the alliance in the upcoming assembly polls, predicted the minister S Regupathy on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai after inaugurating the special desilt works, State Minister Regupathy said, the union government should have removed the Governor soon after the Supreme Court had given the verdict on the Governor.

“If the Governor has self-respect and believes in constitutional law, he should have resigned, but he seemed to continue to enjoy the office, and the state government will not stand against it,” said the minister.

Answering a query whether PMK might join the DMK alliance, Regupathy said that the DMK alliance is intact and the alliance is not ready to lose any partner, and at the same time, more parties might join the alliance when the time comes. “It all depends on the situation,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Regupathy warned those who plot against the DMK alliance. He said whoever conspired against DMK will perish naturally, he said and added that the DMK is the party which used to respect the parties in its alliance to the core.