More leaders may exit AIADMK for forging alliance with BJP, says CPI

COIMBATORE: The Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary R Mutharasan on Wednesday said many more leaders will exit AIADMK for forging an alliance with the BJP.

Addressing the media in Salem, Mutharasan said the leaders are exiting AIADMK one by one, upset over its alliance with the BJP that betrayed Tamil Nadu. Two senior leaders of the party, A Anwhar Raajhaa and V Maitreyan, have quit the party to join DMK.

Taking a further dig at the BJP, the CPI leader said the Election Commission (EC) is being controlled by the BJP while jeopardising democracy.

Referring to the controversy over the deletion of 65 lakh electorate in Bihar, Mutharasan said it shows only those supporting the BJP will find a place in the electoral list, and those opposing the party will be removed.

“The BJP has begun to crush democracy in the country. Days are not far off for the BJP to declare that only those supporting the BJP could remain as Indian citizens. People should gear up for a second freedom struggle to bail out the nation from dangers imposed by the BJP,” he said, after inspecting the arrangements for the party’s four-day State-level conference in Salem from August 15.

Claiming that AIADMK forged an alliance with BJP only out of pressure, Mutharasan sought a reply from AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami, whether BJP betrayed Tamil Nadu or not over sanctioning funds during natural disasters.

Replying to a query on poet Vairamuthu’s controversial remark on Lord Ram, the CPI leader said he did not say anything wrong and only referred to what was there in the epic.