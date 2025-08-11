More corporation schools in Coimbatore to enhance education by introducing AR and VR models in class

CHENNAI: With an effort to provide quality education for all, the Coimbatore Corporation has big plans to expand its education through technology initiative by establishing Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) labs in additional schools across the district.

According to a report in The Hindu, the move comes after the huge success of similar labs that were set up at a cost of Rs 70 lakhs earlier this year at Siddhapudur Corporation Girls High School and S.R.P. Ammuniammal Girls Higher Secondary School in R S Puram. Following this, the civic body has allocated Rs 4.8 crores to bring the same advanced learning infrastructure to six more corporation schools.

The schools that have been selected under the initiative are P Kamalanathan Memorial Higher Secondary School in Ward 43, Corporation Higher Secondary School in Peelamedu, Masakalipalayam Middle School, Ramakrishnapuram Girls Higher Secondary School in Ward 63, and Ranganathapuram Girls Higher Secondary School in Ward 67. It may be noted that the Coimbatore Corporation manages a total of 148 schools, including primary, middle, high, and higher secondary institutions.

According to civic authorities, each new lab will be equipped with VR headsets, high-definition displays, and AR-enabled tablets that would be preloaded with interactive educational content that incorporates syllabus from Classes VI to XII. The modules include 3D models and simulations to make learning complex topics in science, mathematics, and social science simpler and more enjoyable.

It would also allow students to engage with subjects like human anatomy, chemical processes, and geometric principles in a more interactive and immersive manner. Additionally, the labs will offer learning materials for younger students in Classes I to V. The system includes built-in assessments which would help the teachers to track student progress.

Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said that the tender process is underway and the labs would be operational by the end of the year. With the feedback from students, parents, and teachers being very encouraging, the Corporation plans to gradually extend the initiative to more schools.