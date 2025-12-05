More coaches to provide alternate transport for passengers affected by Indigo cancellations

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) has announced additional coaches in existing trains to provide alternate transport for passengers affected by cancellation of flights by Indigo Airlines.

Train 12243 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Shatabdi Express, Train 12244 Coimbatore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi Express journey commencing on December 7 will be temporarily provided with one additional chair car coach.

Train 12695 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express leaving on December 7 till 11, and Train 12696 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express leaving on December 8 to 12 will be temporarily provided with one additional sleeper class coach.

Train 16866 Thanjavur – Chennai Egmore Uzhavan Express leaving on December 7, Train 20635 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Anantapuri Express leaving on December 8 will be temporarily provided with one additional sleeper class coach.

Train 20636 Kollam – Chennai Egmore Anantapuri Express leaving on December 9, Train 16865 Chennai Egmore – Thanjavur Uzhavan Superfast Express journey leaving on December 10 will be temporarily provided with one additional sleeper class Coach.

Train 22639 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Alappuzha Superfast Express, Train 22649 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Erode Yercaud Superfast Express, Train 22153 Chennai Egmore – Salem Superfast Express leaving on December 6 will be temporarily provided with one additional sleeper class coach.

Train 22154 Salem – Chennai Egmore Express, Train 22640 Alappuzha – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express, Train 22650 Erode – Dr MGR Chennai Central Yercaud Superfast express leaving on December 7 will be temporarily provided with one additional sleeper class coach.

Train 12076 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kozhikode Janshatabdi Express, Train 12075 Kozhikode – Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express leaving on December 7 till 11 will be temporarily provided with one additional chair car coach.