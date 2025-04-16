Monthly assistance for HIV affected kids soon: Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday announced in the Assembly that the government would soon make efforts to provide monthly financial assistance to HIV/AIDS affected children in the state.

Replying to a query raised by C Krishanmurali, AIADMK legislator from Kadayanallur during the Question Hour in the House, Subramanian said that the State government would soon make efforts to provide monthly financial assistance to children affected by HIV/AIDS in the State. Stating that a trust floated by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi has been supporting such children in TN, the Health Minister said that the funds of the trust started with Rs 5 lakh contributed by the former CM had increased to Rs 25 crore and the trust has been engaged in the process of supporting HIV/AIDS affected children. Pointing out that there were over 1.57 lakh HIV/AIDS affected persons in the State, the minister said that in the 2024-25 fiscal year alone, the trust provided medical and educational assistance worth Rs 1.89 crore to HIV/AIDS affected children in Tamil Nadu.