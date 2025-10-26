Montha brewing, Chennai braces for rainy Oct 27

CHENNAI: The northeast monsoon's first cyclone of the year, Montha, is forecast to develop over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday, which will likely cause heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvallur, and Chennai.

Storm warning cage 1 (cyclone probability and strong winds) has been raised for Tamil Nadu and Karaikal ports, including Chennai and Ennore ports.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has issued a first-stage warning (cyclone alert) for Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and adjoining south Odisha coasts. The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westward with a speed of 7 kmph and laid centred at 11:30 am on Saturday. And it is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards, intensify into a deep depression by Sunday and into a cyclonic storm (Montha) over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday morning. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestward, then north-northwestwards, and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning.

The weather department said, "It will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28. Continuing to move north-northwestward, it is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during Tuesday evening or night as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

The northeast monsoon has been active over south Tamil Nadu, with many places in the south and isolated places in north Tamil Nadu receiving rainfall. Light to moderate rain at a few places, with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over the state and Puducherry areas till Tuesday.

"Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villuppuram districts and Puducherry on Sunday. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Chennai districts. Also, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Vellore districts, and Puducherry on Monday," according to the weather department.

On Sunday, some areas of the city are likely to receive a few spells of moderate and heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

FORECAST

Sunday: Heavy rains at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villuppuram districts and Puducherry

Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Chennai

Monday: Heavy rain at isolated places over Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Vellore districts, and Puducherry