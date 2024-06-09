Monsoon season: Tamil Nadu health department gears up to prevent disease outbreaks

CHENNAI: Widespread rainfall across the state might have brought some respite from the sweltering heat this summer, but it has led to concerns about the spread of communicable diseases which are virulent during the monsoon.

Health authorities concerned over an increased risk of vector-borne diseases, apart from food and water-borne diseases, have asked officials to gear up to face such challenges. The state health department said it is preparing to control the spread of diseases across the State.

Hospitals on high alert

Besides instructions for government hospitals to maintain adequate power backup with fuel, lights, and battery backup storage, state health department officials have been asked to ensure that there is no waterlogging in hospitals.

A senior official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that all the hospitals and Primary Health Centres are instructed to clean rainwater drains and maintain the sewerage clean to stop them from becoming breeding grounds for disease-causing mosquitos and viruses. Fogging and spraying to control the adult mosquito population are also underway for vector control, officials said.

“Besides infrastructure arrangements, we will also ensure that there is adequate availability of clean drinking water as its contamination is one of the major sources for the spread of diseases. Meanwhile, the healthcare establishments are also asked to coordinate with the local bodies for chlorination, Solid Waste Management, disinfection and fogging operations for mosquito control,” the official said.

Regarding human resources, the hospitals are making sure that an adequate number of doctors, nurses, para-medical staff and other hospital workers are available on duty. Rapid Response Teams also would stay on alert on a 24/7 basis to carry out immediate relief measures after the rains, officials said.

Food for thought

Favourable conditions for the growth of microbes during the monsoon is another challenge the health department is contemplating facing. Officials have been instructed to implement food safety norms to avoid incidents of contamination of food. The damp and humid conditions can exacerbate respiratory issues, leading to increased cases of asthma, bronchitis, and the common cold.

Monitoring of acute diarrhoeal disease, influenza-like illnesses, jaundice, and acute encephalitis syndrome are some on the watch list of health care officials. “They should be kept under check as they are commonly spread soon after the first few spells of rains. Though chlorination can prevent cholera and other bacterial infections, sewage contamination in water can lead to jaundice outbreaks,” said Dr K Kolandaisamy, former Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.The cases of dengue are already seeing a surge in the State, with more than 4,500 cases this year to date. This warrants a strong vigil on vector-borne illnesses across the State. “The public is requested to discard unused containers and materials that can store fresh water, especially in the open accumulating rainwater, as they can lead to the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes and trigger a dengue outbreak. The supply of safe water to low-lying areas has been given paramount importance as such locales are prone to contamination of water. The pipelines that are broken or are leaking should be reported and rectified,” said Dr Kolandaisamy.

Officials of the health department have underscored the importance of having the cooperation of civic bodies as sanitation and hygiene come under their direct control. For instance, the Greater Chennai Corporation is also carrying out preparatory measures to prevent any major health outbreaks, along with health department officials. Such concerted efforts are the need of the hour, said officials.

In any case of an outbreak of disease or fever, it is paramount to fix the cause and eliminate it, says Dr M Jagadeesan, City Corporation’s Health Officer. “We are also preparing to conduct medical camps to provide support to those people having infections and fever, as such cases surge due to the rain and change in weather. Currently, there is no major rise in the cases of dengue but we are prepared to handle it even in case we have one,” said Dr Jagadessan.

Post-monsoon woes

What is well prepared well in pre-monsoon and during the seasonal rains has to intensify during the post-monsoon period as it is the period when the spread of diseases and infections peak. This is also the period when there is always a hue and cries as widespread infections and the spread of diseases directly hit the public.”The immediate response post-monsoon is to clear the water stagnation as they are the hub of diseases. Mosquito breeding in stagnant water leads to a rise in the cases of dengue, chikungunya and other communicable diseases. The contamination of water also leads to several outbreaks such as acute diarrhoeal diseases (ADD), food poisoning, typhoid and leptospirosis,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The district-level officers have pointed out that there are outbreaks of ADD, dengue, food poisoning and some types of fevers, being reported in many districts across the State due to pre-monsoon rains and contamination of drinking water.

The health department urges the public to clean the overhead storage tanks being used for drinking water storage as they can also turn into breeding grounds for mosquitoes, as some mosquito types breed in fresh water. “When people try to store drinking water, they usually do not clean the storage tanks adequately or in adequate intervals. Leptospirosis, which is transmitted through contact with water contaminated by the urine of infected animals can also cause flu-like symptoms and more severe complications. Besides testing of water samples, the surveillance will also be increased to ensure that the outbreaks are in control and preventive measures should be focused,” added Dr Selvavinayagam.

Save yourself with safety measures

Boiled water therapy

1-3 minutes in boiling temperature to kill disease-causing bacteria, then cool it and drink

Bottled H2O

Doctors advise the public to avoid drinking water from unknown sources, and recommend opting for sealed, bottled water in case of doubt

Chilling horror behind ice

Ice could be your favourite, but do know that it could be made from unknown sources, with high chances of contamination, especially during and after monsoon rains. So, health department advises caution

Water storage commandments

Store water in clean and covered containers and closed enclosures to prevent contamination. Don't store water for a long duration in overhead tanks to prevent the breeding of disease-causing mosquitoes

Benefits of full boil cooking

Ensure food is cooked well and at high temperatures for long enough to kill bacteria

Wash fruits and vegetables

Wash all fruits and vegetables under running water to flush out viruses

Prefer freshly cooked food

Consume freshly prepared food and avoid stale or leftover food

Avoid street food

Street food could have a high chance of not being prepared in a hygienic manner and can cause dysentery or diarrhoea, in the worst cases.