Monsoon safety advisory for public, EB staff

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has issued a set of safety guidelines for the public and electricity department employees during the northeast monsoon, warning of the risk of electrical leakage, accidents and fatalities caused by heavy rain, strong winds, thunder and lightning.
Stay away from electric poles, transformers, distribution boxes, power lines and stay wires.
Avoid walking through stagnant rainwater near electrical installations.
Inform the EB department about damaged infrastructure.
Do not touch or remove snapped power lines on roads or in water
Maintain a safe distance, warn others, particularly children, and alert the department
Tree branches on power lines should not be cut or removed by the public.
During thunderstorms and lightning, take shelter in safe buildings and avoid open spaces, isolated trees, electric poles and overhead wires.
Stay away from open windows and metal grills.
Avoid using electrical appliances and telephones during lightning.
Do not operate electrical appliances with wet hands or touch damp switches and water-leaking walls.
If any electrical leakage, disconnect power supply but only if it’s safe to do so.
Do not tie cattle to electric poles or wires
Do not dry clothes on those wires or use them to support banners and temporary structures.
Install Residual Current Circuit Breakers (RCCBs) through qualified electricians
Do a periodic check of your home wiring and protective devices
RCCBs alone cannot guarantee complete protection without proper insulation.
For power outages, snapped wires, electrical leakage and damage to electricity infrastructure, call Minnagam 94987 94987 by phone or WhatsApp
EB staff must obtain the necessary permission before undertaking electrical work, verify that the power supply has been disconnected and follow prescribed safety procedures, including earthing, before carrying out repairs.
Use appropriate personal protective equipment, including helmets, insulating gloves, safety footwear and safety belts.
Repair work in waterlogged areas should begin only after a proper safety inspection.
Field staff must respond promptly to snapped wires, leaning electric poles, damaged transformers and tree branches obstructing power lines.
Barricades and warning signs must be installed around hazardous locations to prevent public access.
Priority should be given to restoring power to drinking water supply installations, hospitals, telecommunications facilities and crowded public places.
Staff must keep poles, wires, transformers, repair equipment, protective gear and vehicles ready for emergencies.
Avoidhazardous work during heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.
Repairs should be undertaken only after ensuring the safety of personnel, with prompt coordination among field teams to address emergency complaints.