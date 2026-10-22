Monsoon safety advisory for public, EB staff

EB staff must obtain the necessary permission before undertaking electrical work, verify that the power supply has been disconnected and follow prescribed safety procedures, including earthing, before carrying out repairs.

Use appropriate personal protective equipment, including helmets, insulating gloves, safety footwear and safety belts.

Repair work in waterlogged areas should begin only after a proper safety inspection.

Field staff must respond promptly to snapped wires, leaning electric poles, damaged transformers and tree branches obstructing power lines.

Barricades and warning signs must be installed around hazardous locations to prevent public access.

Priority should be given to restoring power to drinking water supply installations, hospitals, telecommunications facilities and crowded public places.

Staff must keep poles, wires, transformers, repair equipment, protective gear and vehicles ready for emergencies.

Avoidhazardous work during heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

Repairs should be undertaken only after ensuring the safety of personnel, with prompt coordination among field teams to address emergency complaints.