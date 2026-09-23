TNPDCL flags slow pace of monsoon preparedness work, directs completion by Sept 30

In a memo issued on September 16, the utility said several maintenance works were progressing at a slower pace and needed to be expedited. The works include replacement of aged conductors, strengthening of conductors, rectification of damaged pillars, and replacement of damaged high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) poles.

The directive follows a review meeting on northeast monsoon preparedness and flood mitigation works chaired by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar at the Secretariat on September 1.