Monkey menace irks Malaiyankulam villagers

CHENNAI: In addition to stray dogs and cattle, residents now live in fear of another wild creature – monkeys. From invading their homes to destroying everything in their way, monkeys have made life a constant battle for the residents of Malaiyankulam village. They urge officials to control the menace as it has been increasing daily.

Located in Kancheepuram district, Malaiyankulam village comes under the Uthiramerur panchayat union. There are more than 1,500 families in the village and every household in Malaiyankulam has had a visit or two from the primates.

Residents said that more than 30 monkeys had entered the village from the Kaapukadu forest area and were disturbing the public every day. “These monkeys enter the houses, take away the eatables and damage the valuables. Plants in the garden are also being spoiled,” lamented a resident.

They also chase students who have to walk to the government primary school in the locality. Fearing for their wards’ safety, most parents do not send their children to school for the fear of being attacked by the creatures.

“Villagers have filed a complaint with the forest officers several times but no action has been taken yet,” said S Karthikeyan, a resident. “If the officers don’t control the monkeys, residents have planned to protest on the highway, thereby blocking traffic.”

When contacted, the Kancheepuram forest department official said that the monkeys began entering the village only because the residents started feeding them leftovers regularly. “Emboldened, and looking for more free food, monkeys have started visiting the village. We’re regularly catching a few monkeys and releasing them in forest areas but the issue can be controlled only if the people stop feeding them,” he pointed out.