Modi dials Stalin; discuss about flood and relief measures
In a telephonic conversation, Stalin requested to send a central team to the State to assess damages caused by torrential rains.
CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Chief Minister MK Stalin that the Union government will provide all the necessary help to Tamil Nadu recover from the calamity.
Earlier, Stalin was in a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the latter conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas in Chennai.
