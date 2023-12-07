Begin typing your search...

Modi dials Stalin; discuss about flood and relief measures

In a telephonic conversation, Stalin requested to send a central team to the State to assess damages caused by torrential rains.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 Dec 2023 9:32 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-07 09:43:32.0  )
Modi dials Stalin; discuss about flood and relief measures
CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Chief Minister MK Stalin that the Union government will provide all the necessary help to Tamil Nadu recover from the calamity.

In a telephonic conversation, Stalin requested to send a central team to the State to assess damages caused by torrential rains.

Earlier, Stalin was in a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the latter conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas in Chennai.

