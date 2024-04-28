Moderate shower likely in 3 districts of TN : RMC

CHENNAI:The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted on Sunday the possibility of moderate rain in three districts of Tamil Nadu until 10 a.m..

The summer heat in Tamil Nadu is increasing day by day. The heat wave is so intense that people cannot come out during the day.

However, moderate rains are falling in some places and are easing the heat a bit.

In this situation, there is a possibility of light rain in 3 districts of Tamil Nadu until 10 a.m, according to the Chennai Meteorological Department.

According to reports, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and Thoothukudi will experience light to moderate rainfall.