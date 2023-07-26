Model syllabus announced to help college students land better jobs

CHENNAI: For the welfare of students in universities and autonomous colleges, the higher education department has framed a model syllabus from academic year 2023-24 to help students land better jobs.

Making the announcement, the higher education minister K Ponmudy announced that with the motive to help students overcome the challenges faced in higher education, a model syllabus is being formed.

Due to 75 percent lack of coordination in courses, students are finding it difficult to land good jobs, despite completing the degree, a press note stated.

In line with the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, skill development and entrepreneurship aspects have been added in the model curriculum, which will boost students' overall employable skills.