Model syllabus announced to help college students land better jobs
Due to 75 percent lack of coordination in courses, students are finding it difficult to land good jobs, despite completing the degree, a press note stated.
CHENNAI: For the welfare of students in universities and autonomous colleges, the higher education department has framed a model syllabus from academic year 2023-24 to help students land better jobs.
Making the announcement, the higher education minister K Ponmudy announced that with the motive to help students overcome the challenges faced in higher education, a model syllabus is being formed.
In line with the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, skill development and entrepreneurship aspects have been added in the model curriculum, which will boost students' overall employable skills.
