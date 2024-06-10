Model Code of Conduct in force at Villupuram for July 10 Vikravandi bypoll

CHENNAI: The model code of conduct (MCC) has come into effect in Villupuram district following the announcement of bypoll for the Vikravandi Assembly segment on July 10. The constituency was declared vacant following the demise of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi, who died on April 6 due to health issue.

The constituency would go for polling along with 12 other constituencies in six states across the country. The counting would be held on July 13, according to secretary of ECI Sanjeev Kumar Prasad.

The Election Commission notification further said that the MCC shall come into force with immediate effect in the district in which the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency is going for election. The date of gazette notification would be issued on June 14 and the last date for filing of nomination is June 26. While scrutiny of nomination is scheduled on June 26, the last date for withdrawal of nomination is June 26.

Following the EC notification, Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu Satyabrata Sahoo told media persons that the state government, according to the MCC, should not announce new schemes for Villupuram district.

It, however, continues the ongoing schemes and projects. The public and business should carry proper documents while transporting goods and valuables.

The authority would soon deploy paramilitary force in the district for the security arrangements.

It may be recalled that the EC lifted the MCC that came into force on March 16 for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday last.