Mobile phones banned at Perur Patteswarar temple

COIMBATORE: In the wake of a controversial video being circulated over reopening the sanctum sanctorum of Perur Patteeswarar temple in Coimbatore in violation of the established ritual norms, the temple authorities banned devotees from taking mobile phones into the temple from Thursday.

A video was put out by a devotee on social media alleging that the sanctum was reopened after closure on the night of July 20 for worship by a senior police official in violation of norms.

As condemnation poured in from devotees and members of the Hindu Munnani member’s demanding action, K Vimala, Assistant Commissioner, HR & CE Temple, placed temple staff Velmurugan and priest Swaminathan under suspension for not adhering to the protocol.

Meanwhile, the devotees were banned from taking cell phones into the temple.

Instead, the mobile phones of devotees were collected at the entrance while allowing them into the premises.

A similar ban on mobile phones is in vogue in some popular temples in Palani and Tiruchendur.